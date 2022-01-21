Russell Wilson: 6 NFL Teams Who Could Trade for Seahawks Quarterback in 2022

Russell Wilson has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2012 and has two years remaining on his contract. However, the Seahawks quarterback is reportedly exploring his options to see what else is out there this offseason, which means he could be with another team in the fall. This is not a big surprise considering he expressed his frustrations with the team, including not having a say in personnel moves.

“I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it’s your legacy, it’s your team’s legacy, it’s the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you’ve got to trust,” Wilson said on The Dan Patrick Show in February 2021. “When you think about one of the reasons why Tom went to Tampa was because he felt like he could trust those guys and [coach Bruce Arians] was going to give him the opportunity. … You think about guys like LeBron [James], he was able to be around great players that he can trust.” Who are the teams that could go after Wilson? Scroll down to find out.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If Ben Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers will be in need of a quarterback. Due to their nucleus, the Steelers will always be in the hunt to reach the playoffs, but adding a player like Wilson could get them back to the Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos

There were rumors that the Broncos were going after Aaron Rodgers when he was having issues with the Green Bay Packers. With the team looking for a new head coach, it might be time to find a quarterback who can make plays consistently. Plus, the Broncos will go after a big-name quarterback (Peyton Manning) if they believe they are one piece away from reaching the Super Bowl.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are in need of a quarterback as Sam Darnold and Cam Newton are not long-term answers. Just imagine, if the Panthers bring in Wilson, NFL fans would see him take on Tom Brady twice a year since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the same division.

Miami Dolphins

If the Dolphins go after Wilson, their current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be sent away. There are strong pieces for Wilson to work with in Miami, but the first thing the team needs to do is hire a head coach.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 because they were inconsistent at the quarterback position. Wilson in a Sean Payton offense would be fun to watch and he reportedly has an interest in playing for the Saints.

New York Giants

The Giants need a spark as they have gone through three different head coaches in five years. Their current quarterback, Daniel Jones, has not lived up to expectations, and Wilson has reportedly expressed interest in the Giants.

What Happens Next?

The odds are Wilson stays with Seahawks for now. However, it’s possible he doesn’t sign a contract extension with the team especially if they have another season where they miss the playoffs. Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2013 and would love to win another before his career is said and done.