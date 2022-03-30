Hawaii Couple Files Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Following Arrest

Ezra Miller’s legal woes just got worse. The Flash actor, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, on Monday, has been named in a filing for a temporary restraining order. Two Hilo residents filed for protection against the 29-year-old actor in the Third District Court on Tuesday, court documents obtained by PEOPLE show, claiming that Miller harassed and threatened them.

The complaint alleges that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and treated” the alleged male victim by “saying, ‘I will bury you and your slut wife’” on Monday. The document also claims that Miller stole some of the alleged victims’ personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver’s license and bank cards.

“The respondent is famous and wealthy” the filing continued. “This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.” The document also says that “unless Respondent(s)’ [Miller’s] wrongful conduct is stopped or prevented by order of the Court, Petitioner(s) will suffer substantial emotional distress.”

Miller, whose Instagram says the actor prefers they/them pronouns, had allegedly been staying at the couple’s home while in Hawaii, Radar reports, after one of them met Miller at a farmer’s market. The couple reportedly bailed Miller out of jail on a $500 bond Monday following their arrest at a karaoke bar Sunday. It was after that, when Miller was back at the couple’s home, that Miller allegedly barged in on them.

In a news release, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed Miller was arrested early Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over incidents at the Hilo karaoke bar. Officers responded to the unnamed bar Sunday around 11:30 p.m. after reports of disorderly conduct. Police say the actor was “agitated” by people singing karaoke at the bar and started to use derogatory language.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” added the HPD. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times.”

Miller is set to reprise their role of Barry Allen in The Flash, the superhero’s first standalone film, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters in June 2023. But sooner than that, Miller is set to appear in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15.