Ezra Miller Arrest Footage Released

New details have emerged stemming from Ezra Miller's March arrest. According to Page Six, footage has been released from when Miller was arrested on March 29 in Hawaii. In the footage, the actor can be seen saying that they film themself getting assaulted for the sake of their art.

TMZ obtained body-cam footage from the incident in which Miller can be seen telling an officer that they wanted their assault to be filmed. They said, "I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art." The Justice League star proceeds to say, "What's your name? What's your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!" They are then placed under arrest. But, Miller expresses shock by this turn of events.

"I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted," Miller said. "You understand that, right?" They then try to explain why the situation occurred by claiming that an individual in a Hawaii karaoke bar "declared himself as a Nazi." Miller continued to attempt to avoid arrest by invoking two different amendment rights. They said, "I claim my 9th amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of."

The Flash actor then added, "I claim my 4th amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my 4th Amendment rights to not be searched and seized." At one point during the incident, Miller alleged that an officer touched their genitals. They could be heard saying, "Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that. I'm transgender, non-binary and I don't want to be searched by a man!"

This update follows reports that Miller was arrested in March and charged with disorderly conduct. They pleaded no contest to the charge and were given a $500 fine. After pleading no contest to disorderly conduct, a judge dismissed charges of harassment, which stemmed from the same incident, and obstructing a public sidewalk, based on a separate matter. Weeks after the incident was reported, they were arrested again. In late April, Miller was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman's head after they were asked to leave a private residence.