‘The Flash’ Teaser Trailer Arrives, Teases Michael Keaton’s Return as Batman

The Flash has ironically been one of the slowest productions in the entire superhero movie genre, but the first teaser is finally here. On Saturday, DC Entertainment released a brief look at the upcoming movie as a part of the DC FanDome virtual event. Based on the few shots shown, the movie will live up to the hype.

The teaser for The Flash began with a 40-second introduction from Ezra Miller, who is still playing the titular hero also known as Barry Allen. The teaser shows him stalking through dreary sets in wonder, apparently visiting Wayne Manor. It sounds like Ben Affleck may be doing the voice-over as Batman, though even when the back of his cowl is shown, his face is not. The teaser also shows two other people wearing Flash gear, hinting that some of DC’s other speedsters might make their big screen debut in this movie.

The Flash is written by Christina Hodson and directed by Andy Muschietti and is currently slated to premiere on Nov. 4, 2022, in theaters. It will tell a version of one of the most popular stories in the Flash canon: Flashpoint. In it, Barry goes back in time to try to prevent his mother’s murder, inadvertently creating a split timeline. He then needs to deal with the existential fallout and the new enemies he created in the process.

Affleck has been confirmed to return for this movie as Bruce Wayne, but so has Michael Keaton, who first played Batman on the big screen in 1989. According to a report by The Wrap, the events of that movie and of Batman Returns in 1992 will be canonical to Keaton’s Batman, but not the events of Batman Forever (1995) or Batman & Robin (1997).

In comic books and an animated movie adaptation of Flashpoint, Bruce Wayne was killed in the alternate universe Barry created. Instead, he was aided by a version of Thomas Wayne who survived the mugging and became Batman himself. By all appearances, the new movie will change that aspect of the story, unless DC is saving it for a big reveal.

Meanwhile, Sasha Calle has been confirmed for the movie as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons will play Barry’s love interest Iris West, and Maribel Verdu and Ron Livingston will play Barry’s parents. Actors Saoirse-Monica Jason, Rudy Mancuso and Luke Brandon Field have been cast in undisclosed roles, leaving room for speculation on what this ensemble holds

The Flash is expected to premiere on Nov. 4, 2022 in theaters. Before then, The Batman will premiere on March 4, 2022 and Black Adam will premiere on July 29, 2022.