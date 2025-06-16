Emma Heming Willis Shares ‘Profoundly Sad’ Tribute to Husband Bruce Willis on Father’s Day

Emma Heming Willis is speaking openly about feeling “profoundly sad” while celebrating husband Bruce Willis on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the model and actress, 46, posted a tribute to the Die Hard actor, 70, as well as to all fathers “living with disability or disease” on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” Emma captioned a photo of her husband with one of their two daughters, 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn.

“What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words,” she continued. “Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present. This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes. But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.”

The Pulp Fiction actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. “I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family,” Emma continued. “As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.”

She concluded, “Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us. Onward.”

Bruce is also father to three adult daughters — 36-year-old Rumer Willis, 33-year-old Scout Willis and 31-year-old Tallulah Willis — whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Rumer shared a similarly bittersweet message to her dad on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. “Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes,” she said. “I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all.”

“But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories,” she continued. “I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day.”

The actress, who welcomed daughter Louetta with Derek Richard Thomas in 2023, concluded, “Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…”