Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis Share Sweet Messages to Dad Bruce on His 70th Birthday

Bruce Willis’ kids are showering him with love in honor of his birthday. The actor turned 70 on March 19.

His daughters – Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah – all wished him sweet messages on their social media pages. They all agree he’s the best father they could have asked for.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world,” Scout captioned a carousel of photos to her Instagram. In one video, Willis gives her a peck on the cheek.

“Happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis,” Tallulah captioned her post. The post was a black and white solo shot of the actor.

“To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer wrote, sharing a video of him dancing and singing with her mom, Golden Globes winner, Demi Moore. Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share their three daughters. They’ve remained close friends and co-parents.

Willis retired from acting amid his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Moore, their daughters, and his wife – Emma – have all been part of his care team.

In an interview with Variety, Moore opened up about their dynamic. “We will always be family—just in a different form,” she told the publication. “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

She added: “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”