Demi Moore Gives Health Update on Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle

Demi Moore has shared a health update on Bruce Willis. More than a year after Willis’s family announced that he has been living with dementia, the actress says her ex-husband is “stable.”

“The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” Moore told a crowd at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, per Us Weekly, which honored The Substance star with the Career Achievement in Acting Award. “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game,” Moore told the audience. “But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

Moore — who shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, from her 13-year marriage to Willis — added that she visited Bruce with the pair’s granddaughter, Rumer’s 17-month daughter, Luetta, “two days ago,” sharing that she is committed to “being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it.”

Willis was previously diagnosed with aphasia, but in 2023 his wife Emma Heming Willis revealed that doctors diagnosed him with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a detailed explanation of FTD, which “refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears).

The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to “loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.” There is currently no known cure.