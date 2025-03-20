Demi Moore Shares Rare New Photos of Bruce Willis on His 70th Birthday

Demi Moore is celebrating Bruce Willis on his 70th birthday.

The Substance actress, 62, paid tribute to her ex-husband as he marked a major milestone on Wednesday, March 19, sharing new family photos with the Die Hard star on the Instagram post she captioned, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you.”

Moore and Bruce, who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, share daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 31. Bruce is also father to daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

In the photos Moore shared, Bruce can be seen having sweet moments with his three older daughters and Rumer’s 1-year-old daughter Louetta, whom she shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

In the first photo, Bruce sits in the middle of Rumer, Scout, Tallulah and Moore as they all grin while cuddled up on the couch. Another photo shows the Oscar nominee embracing Bruce as she smiles for the camera. Yet another photo shows Moore holding Louetta in Bruce’s lap as he gives his granddaughter a kiss, and in a different snap, Bruce holds Louetta in his arms.

It’s clear Bruce has the love and affection of his daughters as well, as in one photo Tallulah can be seen sitting on her dad’s lap and hugging him. Scout features in another picture supporting her father, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, as he undergoes some kind of treatment.

Bruce’s older daughters all shared their own birthday tributes to the Die Hard star, with Rumer sharing a video of her parents dancing that she captioned, “To the King…I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa.”

Scout wrote alongside photos with her father, “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Tallulah also posted on Instagram a photo of her father on the set of his action classic Die Hard. “happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed!” she wrote in a caption of her post. “I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Bruce’s wife Emma, 46, also paid tribute to her husband on his birthday. “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will,” she wrote. “You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”