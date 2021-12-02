Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Spotify Wrapped Has Eminem Fans Screaming

Eminem’s biggest fan is daughter Hailie Jade Mathers! The rapper’s 25-year-old daughter, whom he shared with ex-wife Kimberly Mathers, had fans of her father smiling when she shared her Spotify Wrapped 2021 results in a Dec. 1 TikTok. Hailie proudly shared with her followers that not only is her dad her most-listened-to artist in the statistics pulled together by the music streaming platform, but she’s also actually in the top 3% of Eminem listeners overall.

Hailie and her father have historically kept their relationship on the low, but fans were happy to see a quick glimpse into the family dynamic. “I know you and your dad keep things extremely private but we love your relationship,” one person commented on the TikTok. “This was such a cute video.” Another person commented, “We love a supportive family,” while a third asked, “Why am I so happy to see this?”

“I always figured that musicians’ kids don’t listen to their parents’ music because they must be tired of it so this is actually pretty cool to see lol,” another TikTok user commented, as a different person wrote, “Hailie giving all the Stan’s a boost of serotonin. This is so lovely to see!” One commenter even joked of their comparative fandom, “I was 1%, what’s good.”

The Grammy-winning rapper has rarely spoken out about his relationship with his daughter outside of his songs, but last year gushed over how proud he is of Hailie during a March 2020 appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “She’s doing good,” he shared at the time. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

Hailie’s major fandom toward her dad’s music almost guarantees she’ll be tuning in to watch him take the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. In September, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that the “Rap God” artist would be performing in a star-studded show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during football’s biggest night, which will take place at SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California.