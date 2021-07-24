Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Unearths Rare Childhood Photos

✖

Rapper Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shared some iconic throwback photos on her Instagram, posting some snaps from her childhood where she was clearly mimicking her dad's signature style. In a paid partnership with Puma, Jade show off the tan sneakers as well as the photos alongside the caption "been serving looks [peace sign emoji] for all time." However, fans were quick to notice that Jade had arranged the photos in such a way that her extremely famous father was covered up. While this is almost certainly due to advertising guidelines, her followers thought it was funny that she was trying to hide her notable parentage.

"Haha better cover the pics of the adults! Someone might know one of them [laughing emojis]," commented one follower. "Why are you hiding Em though?" asked another. This was a common refrain from fans of the "Slim Shady" rapper. "Finally Hailie! you don't have to pretend you're not his daughter!" wrote another. "Why’d she cut out her father tho like we don’t know who the dude holding her isn’t him lol," quipped another Instagram user.

Jade recently shared a photo of herself rocking one of her dad's iconic looks. She is very active on social media, and her followers usually make some reference to her dad almost every post, but this time, she gave them a little nostalgia. In the photo, Jade dressed up in a similar look to her father when he attended an 8 Mile premiere and fans loved every bit of it. "This was on stories, but I felt like it deserved a place on the feed [pink heart emoji]," she captioned the image. Her followers loved the look with one writing, "Hailies album gonna be [three fire emojis]," while someone else said, "Shady Lady [red heart emoji]."

Jade is the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott. The rapper also has custody of Alaina, his sister-in-law Dawn's daughter, and Whitney, Kim's daughter, from a previous relationship. Alaina has a sizeable following on Instagram, with over 12,500 followers, while Jade sits at 2.1 million.