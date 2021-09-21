Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Looks Just Like Him in Makeup-Free Video

Eminem fans are marveling at how much his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, looks just like her dad in a new makeup-free TikTok she posted. In the clip, which serves as a transformation from makeup-free to full glam, Mathers lip-syncs the rap lyrics of the song “Vent” by Baby Keem and pretends to punch the camera with her fist, making for the stunning transition.

Fans took to the comments section to praise her made-up look and tell her how she looks like her famous father. “Mini Em, it’s so crazy!” one fan wrote. “You look like your father without makeup,” another said. “Em really said copy – paste,” someone else said. “Holy Hell! She looked like her dad in the beginning!” someone else wrote. “It’s like seeing his twin,” yet another amazed fan said.

Others were quick to joke that the resemblance shouldn’t be that surprising, given her and Eminem’s shared DNA. “When Eminem’s daughter looks like Eminem’s daughter,” one person quipped. “You guys are always asking about Em. Please remember she’s her own person,” one commenter said.

Mathers has a strong social media following, with over 2.2 million Instagram followers and 100,000 TikTok followers. Fans constantly beg the 25-year-old to post a video with her famous dad or with audio of one of his hits, and while she has yet to go that far, she has posted a few Eminem-related photos. In July, Mathers shared some throwback photos from her childhood where she was clearly mimicking her dad’s signature style. Before that, she shared a photo of herself rocking her dad’s iconic 8 Mile premiere look of a do-rag and glasses.

Mathers is the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kimberly Scott. The rapper also has custody of his sister-in-law Dawn’s daughter Alaina, as well as Scott’s child from a previous marriage, Stevie, who recently came out as non-binary. The 19-year-oldposted a TikTok video — which Hailie “liked” — of their journey to becoming “more comfortable” with their body as their appearance changed over the years. “Forever growing and changing,” they wrote with the hashtags #genderfluid, #bi and #life.

Eminem adopted Stevie, who is Scott’s child from a previous relationship, in 2005 when he briefly reconciled with her following their divorce. The name Stevie first appeared in the obituary for Stevie and Hailie’s late grandmother, Kathleen Sluck, who died in July. Stevie came out as bisexual in 2017 and requested at the time to go by the pronouns she/they, as reported by Page Six.