Ellen DeGeneres Goes Brunette in New Video at UK Pub

Ellen DeGeneres is sporting a new look after she and wife Portia de Rossi fled the to the U.K. in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election. The former TV host, 66, was recently seen enjoying a night out at a UK pub, and she’s seemingly ditched her classic blonde hair in favor of brunette locks.

DeGeneres’s new ‘do was revealed in in a video shared to Instagram on Nov. 13 as the comedian and her wife, 51, stepped out with friends at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson. In the clip, posted by the venue, the couple could be seen enjoying a live acoustic set by the Irish band The Corrs alongside friends including singer Natalie Imbruglia. James Blunt was also reportedly in attendance, per the video’s caption. As the camera panned over to DeGeneres and her wife, the Finding Nemo star could be seen with noticeably darker hair.

The outing came amid DeGeneres and de Rossi’s recent move to the U.K. News surfaced earlier this week that the couple, who married in 2008, fled their home in Montecito, California to settle down in the Cotswolds in the UK. Located in the South West region of England and nearly two hours from London, the area is home to other celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley. King Charles and Queen Camilla also own Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The couple’s move was prompted by Trump’s recent election win over Kamala Harris, a source told The Wrap. Another source told TMZ that DeGeneres and de Rossi wanted to “get the hell out” of the U.S. following the election, which had them feeling “very disillusioned” with the state of the country amid a second Trump presidency.

Neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi have publicly commented on their reported move at this time, and sources claimed they will most likely “never” return to the U.S. on a permanent basis. They are reportedly preparing to put their massive Montecito, California mansion on the market and are said to be hoping for a fresh start in rural England.