Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Are Moving Out of the United States

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly moved to the UK following Donald Trump’s election win – and they will likely “never” return to the United States.

A source close to the former TV host, 66, told TheWrap that the couple was gearing up to put their massive Montecito, California mansion on the market in order to get a fresh start in rural England and that they had told friends that Trump’s electoral victory was their main motivation.

Another source told TMZ that the couple, who tied the knot in 2008, wanted to “get the hell out” of the U.S. following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, which had them feeling “very disillusioned” with the state of the country.

(Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)

The comedian and Arrested Development alum, 51, will most likely “never” return to the U.S. on a permanent basis after moving to the Cotswolds in South West England. The couple will have several high-profile celebrity neighbors in the area, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley. King Charles and Queen Camilla also own Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Neither the Finding Nemo star nor her wife have commented publicly on the reports of their big move. In August, DeGeneres endorsed Harris on Instagram, writing, “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

DeGeneres and de Rossi aren’t the only celebrities fleeing the U.S., with Eva Longoria revealing last week that she and her family had left the “dystopian” country for a better life in Mexico and Spain. “I had my whole adult life here,” the Desperate Housewives star told Marie Claire. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge.”

“Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she added. Longoria, who volunteered for the Harris campaign, said the “shocking part” was not Trump’s victory, “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.” She warned, “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”