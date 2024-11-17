Eva Longoria Reveals She’s Moved Out of the United States

Eva Longoria is putting America in her rearview mirror, at least for now. In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress revealed that she splits most of her time between Spain and Mexico when she isn’t working in Hollywood. While that has been going on for years, she says the country is “a scary place” and after Donald Trump won the presidency, “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”

The Desperate Housewives star spent much of the summer campaigning for Kamala Harris and even rallied volunteers with Tim Walz, helping organize women and Latinos to fight the good fight, and she “would like to think our fight continues.” But even so, it’s not like leaving the country was easy for her. “I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria said. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

“I’m privileged,” Longoria added. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.” Whether she will ever move back to the States permanently is unknown, but it sounds like she has a pretty good system for now, especially depending on how things go in the future.

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria is the latest celebrity to reveal they’ve opted to leave Hollywood. Angelina Jolie shared plans to leave Hollywood in 2023, Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure shared she moved her family out of Hollywood for security reasons, and John Travolta was even reportedly considering moving away from the U.S. as well, to name a few. But there are plenty more making the move away from Tinsel Town, either for privacy, family, business, or other reasons. Longoria seems to be doing fine, balancing it all, as the country is in the midst of turmoil.

Longoria may no longer be living in the United States but that isn’t stopping her from still working like crazy. She can most recently be seen in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building as a version of herself, and she has 12 projects in the works, including 2025’s Christmas Karma and a new War of the Worlds.