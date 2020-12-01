Elizabeth Hurley's Swimsuit Snapshot With Sister Has Fans Wowed By Their Ageless Looks
Elizabeth Hurley and her sister, Kate Curran, stunned fans on Instagram recently with their bikini shot. Both Hurley and Curran posed in matching pieces from the Austin Powers actor's swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. While she posted the photo to tell her fans about a sale that the brand was having, her followers were much more focused on how stunning both of the women looked in their beach-ready looks.
Hurley donned a pink-patterned bikini for the snap while her older sister wore a matching one in blue. As the actor noted in the caption, her swimsuit line was 50% off on Black Friday, the day on which she originally posted the photo. She captioned the post with, "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching."
View this post on Instagram
It's really no surprise to see that Hurley and Curran sparked a ton of conversation surrounding the recent post. Read on to find out exactly what the actor's fans are saying about the stunning snap.
Those Genes Though
Good genes 😉 https://t.co/8K7P1MY4Tj— thehawaiiguy (@thehawaiiguy) November 28, 2020
Not Fair
So I just found out that Elizabeth Hurley (55) has an older sister (57) and I now realize more than ever that life isn't fair😭 pic.twitter.com/f7HojlkRML— Ezekiel (@phinsanity32) November 29, 2020
Wow
I tend to favor the other end of the age spectrum, but I have to admit: Elizabeth Hurley and her older sister rock these bikinis. Yowza. pic.twitter.com/laQ1qaQCYI— Lunar Archivist (@LunarArchivist) November 28, 2020
Loving It
Elizabeth still looking great in her later years. Love to see it— American Wolf (@Shin_Negro) November 28, 2020
So Beautiful
No doubt about it. They are both very beautiful.— Richard Slammer (@rickslamu22NJ) November 28, 2020
Just Love
How is she 55? My love for her gets stronger the older she gets. https://t.co/nuQaSsokAC— T Marx (@tjgmarks) November 27, 2020
Marvelous
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, and her big sister stun in bikini throwback photo https://t.co/uRACtGLttd I’m in my middle sixties and I agree both women look marvelous (the way Billy Crystal used to say it). pic.twitter.com/OKtwAeaAu5— Daniel Thomas (@DanielT01343024) November 29, 2020