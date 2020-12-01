Elizabeth Hurley's Swimsuit Snapshot With Sister Has Fans Wowed By Their Ageless Looks

Elizabeth Hurley and her sister, Kate Curran, stunned fans on Instagram recently with their bikini shot. Both Hurley and Curran posed in matching pieces from the Austin Powers actor's swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. While she posted the photo to tell her fans about a sale that the brand was having, her followers were much more focused on how stunning both of the women looked in their beach-ready looks.

Hurley donned a pink-patterned bikini for the snap while her older sister wore a matching one in blue. As the actor noted in the caption, her swimsuit line was 50% off on Black Friday, the day on which she originally posted the photo. She captioned the post with, "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching."

It's really no surprise to see that Hurley and Curran sparked a ton of conversation surrounding the recent post. Read on to find out exactly what the actor's fans are saying about the stunning snap.