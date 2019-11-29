Elizabeth Hurley’s Thanksgiving Photo Sets Comments Section on Fire

Elizabeth Hurley’s native U.K. does not celebrate Thanksgiving, but that did not stop the Austin Powers star from wishing her U.S. fans a Happy Thanksgiving on Instagram Thursday. The actress and swimwear mogul shared a new photo that steamed up Instagram, earning more than 1,000 comments from fans. In the photo, Hurley struck a sultry pose in one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuits as she cut fruits and vegetables in a kitchen.

“Happy Thanksgiving- especially to everyone slaving in the kitchen. Grateful today for all my family and friends for being the best,” Hurley wrote in the caption. She added three heart emojis.

More than 1,000 fans also wished Hurley a Happy Thanksgiving in response.

“Happy thanksgiving to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Clearly I’m doing Thanksgiving wrong. Wow! When’s dinner?” another wrote.

“Happy Thanksgiving, Miss Hurley. Many blessings to you & yours this holiday,” one Instagram user chimed in.

Quite a few fans also noticed the awkward way Hurley was holding the knife in the photo. It looked like she was about to cut her fingers off. However, upon closer inspection, it does look like she is cutting a piece of fruit in front of her.

“What’s going on with the hand and knife?” one fan asked.

“She’s about to cut that hand right off,” another wrote.

Hurley, 54, has more than 1.4 million Instagram users who love to see her age-defying looks. On Wednesday, she shared a little beauty secret, revealing that she used Estee Lauder products to create a look for her latest selfie.

“Heaven- black, turtle neck sweater time of year is upon us. My winter uniform for the last, ooooh, 30 years,” Hurley wrote. “PS for those who asked, my lip colour is [Estee Lauder] Spice pencil and [Estee Llauder] Naked Truth gloss!”

Hurley has been a longtime ambassador for the brand, and told Yahoo Lifestyle last month that their skin care line has helped her look youthful.

“My most favourite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair, which is a serum that I was given my first bottle when I first joined the company in 1995,” she said at the time. “I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since.”

Hurley’s good looks have been passed down to her 17-year-old son, Damian, who is also breaking into the modeling world. He was even voted one of PEOPLE‘s sexiest offspring.

“I didn’t know that, but I am of course incredibly proud of my son and everything he does,” Hurley told Closer Weekly when she heard the news last week. “I have to tell him! He’ll be thrilled!”

Hurley also explained that she plans to spend the holidays with her family, and said it is her favorite time of year.

“We go home. All my family tend to come to my house and I do a lot of cooking,” she told Closer. “I’m very tired by the end of the holidays, but it’s my favorite time of year of course. I love it.”

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Lincoln Center