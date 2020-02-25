Elizabeth Hurley Displays Amazing Beach Body in Bikini Photos From Maldives Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley had some fun in the Maldives this past weekend, and shared plenty of bikini photos on her Instagram page. While it all served as fun promotion for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, fans loved the pictures and clips she shared. The new posts came just days after the 53-year-old admitted she might be a little too old to flaunt her bikini body, but that is not stopping her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 24, 2020 at 12:21pm PST

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star shared new bikini photos from the tropical paradise, along with a clip of herself riding a bicycle. “Morning exercise Maldives style,” Hurley wrote in the caption to the bike clip.

A few days before jetting off to the small island country, Hurley spoke to the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast, where she discussed her now-famous bikini photos. She assured host Susannah Constantine she would “never” go parading around in the bikinis at a public beach.

“Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me,” she said, reports The Blast. “I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn’t walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I’m much too old. But, privately, of course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:21am PST

Hurley’s Instagram bikini photos have made her among the most popular celebrities on the app, with more than 1.6 million followers. In a 2017 interview with The Cut, she explained how she keeps herself in tip-top shape.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” she explained at the time. “On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

She also said her father’s death was a tuning point in he life, as she came to realize how fragile life is at that moment.

“When my father died back in the ’90s, it made me realize how fragile life is, and how you have to seize the day,” she said. “When I had my son 15 years ago, that also brought home to me that once you’re responsible for someone else, it helps you not worry about silly things. Once you’ve faced life and death, it really makes you focus on what actually matters. I let a lot of things go now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:09am PST

Hurley, who is also mom to son Damian, 17, was last seen in the Marvel Hulu series Runaways as Morgan le Fay.

