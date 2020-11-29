Elizabeth Hurley Twins With Her Sister in Matching Bikinis for Rare Sibling Photo

✖

Elizabeth Hurley is bringing the heat to Instagram, and she's doing so with a little help from her sister. On Instagram, Hurley and her older sister, Kate Curran, posed in bikinis to promote the actor's swimsuit line. Based on the post's comments, fans are blown away by the sisters' beauty as they donned their beach-ready get-ups.

In the post, Hurley donned a pink-patterned bikini while her sister donned a matching one in blue. The actor noted in her caption that both pieces are from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, which had a 50% off sale on Black Friday. While she posted the snap to promote the sale, the attention was totally on the two ladies stunned in their bikini looks. Hurley wrote, "Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag. When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching."

According to HELLO! magazine, Hurley originally launched her swimwear label in 2005. She has been busy working on the line in Riga, Latvia, over the past several months. The publication even shared what Hurley said about heading into the swimsuit business, as she explained that she wanted to create a line that was inclusive for everyone.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," Hurley said on the official website for the line. "I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age." While she's currently working on her swimwear line in Riga, she was previously hunkered down in the United Kingdom, where she quarantined with her son, Damian, and seven other individuals. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, published in April, she opened up about what life was like while quarantining with that many people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told the publication. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."