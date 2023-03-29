Drew Barrymore Has Perimenopausal Hot Flash During Jennifer Aniston Interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew Barrymore is feeling the effects of perimenopause with friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler by her side! Tuesday, while interviewing the Murder Mystery 2 stars on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old actress candidly revealed she was having her first hot flash right there on stage!

Taking off her jacket as Aniston helped her adjust her mic, the Ever After star admitted, "I'm so hot. I think I'm having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes. For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash." Aniston, 54, joked that she was "honored" to be there for the milestone moment, while Sandler, 56, added, "Oh boy!" Barrymore continued to apologize for the interruption, saying, "I'm so sorry. Do you feel this?" as Aniston placed her hand on her chest, answering, "Oh, I do! Internal heat." As Barrymore continued on with her interview, she quipped, "Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented."

The Never Been Kissed star sat down just last week with Gayle King to share her personal experience with perimenopause, or the transition period into menopause. "I realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," Barrymore explained on CBS Mornings. "One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst-case scenario, 10 years. And I was like, I will never make it 10 years like this!"

"Well, I did!" King, 68, added with a laugh. "It's true, it can last 10 years. I mean, the perimenopause doesn't last 10 years but they say by the time you're 50, there's definitely something going on." Gayle said that her worst symptom during perimenopause was the hot flashes that accompanied it. "It feels like you're burning inside. For me, it was just a physical heat and then sometimes you have dripping, drenching sweats that can just happen at the most inopportune times," King recalled.

Barrymore is hoping to end a stigma when it comes to women discussing their perimenopause and menopause symptoms both with their doctors and with one another. Barrymore thinks it will become easier and easier "the more women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are looking so attractive, feeling so vibrant, living their best lives. The way menopause has been branded is, 'You're old, you're done.' That's not it."