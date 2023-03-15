Drew Barrymore Earns Another Big Career Achievement

Drew Barrymore is bringing us the best of pop culture this year as the celebrity host of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! The Drew Barrymore Show star is taking her hosting skills to the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for the May 7 show, which celebrates the best in movies and television for the years. Barrymore announced the news during a special "Drew's News Report" segment during her Wednesday talk show, introducing a special correspondent that actually turned out to be her dressed as M3GAN.

"Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You're hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! How exciting!" Barrymore says as the creepy character before breaking out into her signature dance moves. Cutting back to the actress sitting at her news desk, Barrymore gushes, "Wow, I am so honored to be chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans."

The Scream actress then turns to Ghostface to ask, "I'm a fan and you're a fan of scary movies right?" before teasing an "epic night" full of "big moments" and "huge movie stars." Barrymore then turns to a big Cocaine Bear costume to ask, "Cocaine bear are you free on May 7? The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we'll be there." Turning to the audience to wink and reveal her white M3GAN contacts, Barrymore asks the audience, "Will you?"

Barrymore has quite the history at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, having been nominated a total of nine times and having taken home three Golden Popcorns. The actress won her first award for "Best Kiss" for The Wedding Singer in 1998 and has gone on to win Best On-Screen Team" for Charlie's Angels and "Dynamic Duo" with Adam Sandler in 2020 at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time. She most recently was nominated for "Best Talk/Topical Show" at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

Barrymore recently opened up to the Los Angeles Times about how her hit daytime talk show inspired her to stop drinking in 2019 after her 2016 split from ex-husband Will Kopelman put her in a "dark place." Barrymore shared, "I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me. I was like, 'I can't handle this unless I'm in a really clear place.'"