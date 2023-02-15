Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears in Pamela Anderson Interview

Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson are connecting on a personal level in an emotional interview with the Baywatch alum. The Drew Barrymore Show host gets tearful during a segment with Anderson that will air Friday as she opens up about the recent revelations in her memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

"When I had my kids it was like, that changed everything," Barrymore tells Anderson, who agrees, "Right, well, the things you won't do for yourself, you do for your kids." Anderson is mother to adult sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

"Are we protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection?" Barrymore asks Anderson, who responds, "Definitely. My kids didn't know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the schoolyard. I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them. I was not going to take that chance."

Barrymore breaks down in tears as she lifts her hands in anger, saying, "At a certain point, I so understand. I get it. Don't f**k with my kids! This is not OK. They did not sign up for this. It's hard." Anderson then comforts Barrymore, telling her, "But you're going to get through. You got it, you got it now," as the talk show host asks, "How did you get through it? Because you raised these incredible boys." Anderson answers that being careful with social media was key to keeping her sons safe, as Barrymore ponders, "Maybe our whole lives were the best things for setting us up as parents."

The two also discussed Anderson's previous confession that she struggles to truly love anyone who is not the father of her children. "I don't even care if I'm alone the rest of my life. I've experienced really wonderful, loving moments and sometimes things don't last forever for a reason and it's OK," Anderson says. "It's fine. The last year I spent alone I think has been the happiest year of my life."