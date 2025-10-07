‘Diesel Brothers’ Star David ‘Heavy D’ Sparks Arrested

David “Heavy D” Sparks — one half of the popular YouTube pairing The Diesel Brothers — has been arrested after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.

TMZ reports that Sparks, 40, was booked at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Utah, after failing to pay $844,000 in fees owed in connection with a Clean Air Act lawsuit.

Bloomberg Law reports that a federal judge found Sparks in contempt of multiple court orders following the lawsuit brought by plaintiff Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby ruled in March 2020 that Sparks and three other defendants would have to pay up for tampering with diesel truck emissions systems, evidence of which was found on their popular YouTube channel.

The Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment also brought evidence to court that showed they had purchased a truck from Sparks Motors and had its exhaust emissions tested at a lab, which determined that the truck emitted 21 times more particulate matter than if it had been equipped with an operational diesel particulate filter.

Sparks’s recent liquidation sale is also reportedly a point of contention when it comes to his arrest. The Sparks Motors co-founder shared a video on YouTube on Aug. 6 in which he claimed a federal judge had ordered him to postpone the sale scheduled at the Utah headquarters of the business, saying in the video that there was a “teeny tiny group of people out there who would love to see us fail.”

The sale ultimately was allowed to take place the following day, although the funds from that sale are reportedly a major aspect of Sparks’ latest legal trouble.