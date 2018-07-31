‘Diesel Brothers’ Talk ‘Crazier’ Builds, Heartwarming Moments in New Season

The Diesel Brothers haven’t met a build they wouldn’t tackle.

Heavy D and Diesel, stars of Discovery‘s hit series Diesel Brothers, have tackled everything from extreme lifts to a school bus that had to cross a sand bar in the Great Salt Lake without leaving any environmental damage, and in the new season, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, the duo are living by their motto of “always bigger, always crazier,” they said in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

“I mean, that’s really why we build these things,” Heavy D told PopCulture, “to go do crazy things in crazy locations. And that’s what we love to do.”

“Push ourselves to the limit,” Diesel Dave chimed in.

As for the school bus build, which blew fans away in the season premiere of the Discovery show on July 30, Heavy D said it was one of the DieselSellerz proudest achievements.

“It’s so much larger than anything you’ve ever seen, and when you see this bus driving past in some of the drone shots and some of the camera shots we got, it will blow your mind,” he gushed. “It really is one of the most spectacular vehicles.”

In addition to the new, crazy projects they’re taking on this season, the duo teased a friendly rivalry between some of the new guys in the shop and some of the older guys who have moved on this season.

“I’ll tell you this,” Heavy D said. “There’s some new guys in the shop — some of the old guys in the shop are gone — but they’ll be making a comeback in later episodes that you’re really gonna like, and we’re kind of gonna go head-to-head with some of our guys who were actually originally a part of our team here. It’s a very friendly rivalry that’s gonna be awesome.”

The guys also got a chance to show off their humanitarian side this season after Jose Caballero and his family were humiliated in a YouTube video that went viral. In the video, the family were abused verbally, threatened and taken advantage of financially by a man upset their truck and camper was broken down near his campsite.

Heavy D said he saw the video on Facebook when his local news site shared it, and that after watching it, he knew the Diesel Brothers had to do something.

“It kept me up that night, I couldn’t sleep,” he told PopCulture. “It was really bugging me, because I felt like, just the whole situation, there were so many things there where I put myself in his shoes, and I thought, ‘Oh God, what would I do if I was with my family, and I was being taken advantage of like that?’”

He made a response video the next day, not only offering to fix the Caballeros’ truck, but also to trick it out. With the help of people from “every continent” who also wanted to pitch in, the Caballeros were also gifted a new camper, trailer and camping gear.

The family only accepted help from the DieselSellerz crew because they are fans of the Discovery show, Heavy D added, and they’re now close friends to the whole crew who helped put the act of kindness together. “We are now very good friends with that family, coolest family in the world, very deserving of everything they received — on the good side, obviously.”

As for the memory of their traumatic experience?

“This family received so much love and support that the bad experience they had, I think, is just a long distant memory,” Heavy D said.

The whole saga will play out on the Discovery series, so don’t miss the hardcore and heartwarming new season of Diesel Brothers, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

