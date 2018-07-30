‘Diesel Brothers’ Push Ford F250 Build to the Limit in Exclusive Clip



The Diesel Brothers are pushing their builds to a new level in this upcoming season.

In the new season of the Discovery series, premiering July 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery, Heavy D and Diesel Dave are going bigger and badder than ever before. In an exclusive clip from the season shared with PopCulture, the Dieselsellerz crew is taking on a major mod for a client’s Ford F250 — taking it from a 6-inch suspension to a 12.5-inch suspension spring, as well as adding new shocks and new tires.

“The problem with most of these lifts is when you go this big, then the trucks don’t work right,” Heavy D says in the clip. “We’re making sure that Josh loves this set-up so it’s able to perform towing, in the desert and, most importantly, it’s a usable truck.”

And while the crew is figuring out this massive undertaking, it isn’t keeping them from their classic banter.

“You’re the puzzle master,” Diesel Dave tells Tyson, to which Heavy D responds, “If he’s the puzzle master, what are we?”

Dave replies with a Pagemaster reference, telling D that he can either be

Macaulay Culkin or Whoopi Goldberg.

“I’d rather be Whoopi,” Heavy D decides, to which Diesel Dave replies, “Whoopi it is.”

Throughout the banter, the two are clearly putting in the work, with Dave declaring at the end, “She’s ready to party.”

But will the build stand up outside the shop? And what other kinds of crazy stunts will the Dieselsellerz get up to?

A new season of Diesel Brothers premieres Monday, July 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery