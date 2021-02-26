Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fans Think She Just Revealed Baby No. 2's Sex

✖

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their second child, fans of the royal couple have been speculating whether or not little Archie would be getting a sister or a brother. Some eagle-eyed fans believe that Markle may have already hinted about the biological sex of their next child after donning a 6-carat pink sapphire ring while joining Harry for his Spotify’s Stream On event.

Fans were quick to latch on to the idea that the massive pink ring was a hint that the couple was expecting a girl after the brand, Ecksand, posted about the jewelry on their Instagram account. "Now we know, it's a girl," one person theorized. "Could this be a clue about baby Sussex????!" said another. Now, a stylish woman's choice in jewelry could be a bit of a stretch, but fans and critics alike have always analyzed every choice that Meghan has made.

Now that they have officially resigned from their royal duties following their move to the United States, Harry and Meghan will be sitting down for a 90-minute tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 to share their side of the story of Megxit and beyond. Harry also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, giving his first American interview since moving to the States.

As they take a double-decker bus -- complete with tea service -- through Los Angeles, Corden asked Harry why he and Meghan decided to leave the royal life behind. According to Harry, it "was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down."

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry explained. "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do." When Corden asked how Harry felt about the depiction of the Royal Family on The Crown, he had plenty to say about the Netflix show as well. "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," Harry admitted.

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional," Harry explained. "But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate, but ... it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."