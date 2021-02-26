Prince Harry and James Corden: Watch the Royal's First US Interview on 'The Late Late Show'

A year after he and wife Meghan Markle crossed the pond to settle down in California, Prince Harry gave his first U.S. interview Thursday night. The British royal, who is sixth in line to the British throne, appeared on The Late Late Show, where he told all to host James Corden on everything from his views on Netflix's The Crown to his and Markle's decision to step down as working royals.

Given that The Late Late Show, is, as indicated by the title, a series that airs late at night, more than just a few people may have missed the tell-all interview, which saw Corden and the royal exploring Los Angeles on an open bus tour. The full 17-minute segment with the prince was thankfully uploaded to the series' official YouTube page, with the video available below.

Filmed before Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 19 that Harry and Markle had officially resigned as working royals, and were therefore stripped of their royal patronages, Harry used is first televised interview since his royal exit to shed light on the complicated decision to not only step back from his royal duties, but also move his family away from Britain. Speaking with Corden, Harry said it "was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down." He explained the decision came in part due to the "toxic" treatment eh and his wife received from the British press, and so he "did what any husband and any father would do. [I said,] 'I need to get my family out of here.'"

Harry also dished some adorable details about his son, Archie, revealing that the little royal's first word was not "dada""or "mama," but was instead "crocodile." He added that little Archie has "got the most amazing personality." He also revealed the unique gift Queen Elizabeth sent her great-grandson for Christmas: a waffle maker.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for all the latest updates on the British royal family