Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in a CBS primetime special airing Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from their royal duties last year to move to the U.S., will speak with the legendary journalist in Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special about everything from "stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work," as well as their move to the U.S. and "future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," the network shared in a statement.

Gayle King shared on CBS This Morning that her longtime friend and colleague had been working on the questions for Sunday's special "all weekend long," adding Tuesday, "I'm told nothing is off-limits, nothing is off-limits. She can ask anything she wants." This will be the couple's first major TV interview since stepping down from their royal positions.

ONLY ON CBS: @Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their first major broadcast interview since quitting their senior royal duties. You can watch the 90 minute special on @CBS Sunday, March 7. pic.twitter.com/WRaSdtFVxC — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 16, 2021

There's sure to be baby news being discussed come Sunday, as the couple announced on Valentine's Day that Markle is pregnant with baby No. 2 after she suffered a miscarriage over the summer. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the couple said in a statement of their 1-year-old son. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Winfrey has a long relationship with Prince Harry and Markle, having attended their May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle years before they would move into her Montecito, California neighborhood this summer. Winfrey is also working with Prince Harry on a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+, which Harry said in 2019 would follow examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."

"When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently," Harry told podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon. "If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes." Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.