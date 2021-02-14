Meghan Markle Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Prince Harry

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially expecting their second child together. According to E! News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. The two are already parents to a son, Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

The couple shared a statement about the exciting news, which read, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." As royal watchers are aware, this news comes shortly after Markle penned an emotional essay for the New York Times in which she explained that she suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2020. In her piece, which was published in November, she recalled feeling a sharp pain in her stomach as she was changing her son Archie's diaper, writing, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." She went on to write that many women experience pregnancy loss, but the grief that comes along with that is rarely discussed. The duchess added, "The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Harry, in particular, was previously vocal about wanting to have another baby. During an interview with Dr.Jane Goodall for British Vogue, published in July 2019, the two not only discussed the topic of children, but they also addressed how they want to preserve the planet for future generations. The prince said, "It does make it different. I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children..."

Goodall then interrupted to say, "Not too many." He responded, "Two, maximum! But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation." As previously mentioned, Markle and Harry became first-time parents in May 2019 when they welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. At the time, Harry said about the news, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."