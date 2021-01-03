Demi Rose Offers up Luxurious Post-Christmas Portraits

✖

Demi Rose has closed the year with many looks back at her growth across a strange year. The young Instagram model has experienced quite a 2020 after leaving London near the start of the pandemic to live in Ibiza and travel the globe. After a whirlwind tour through Africa, Rose is back in Ibiza that delivered the pop culture references and animal interactions that fans seem to crave.

For one of her final posts of the year, to celebrate Christmas and prepare for the new year, Rose asked her followers to pick their persona from a set of three photos. All three featured the model lying on a furry white bed alongside a purple heart crystal while wearing a shapely white dress. The first has Rose giving a sultry look at the camera with her hand on her head. The second features the model looking off away while her revealing outfit tells the story. And finally, a photo with Rose giving her regular smile to the camera.

Fans of the young model were heaping praise her way in the comments. Asking them to choose the persona, many were quick to say "all the above." Many others chimed in with their own compliments, surely making Rose feel loved.

"Wow babe, You have beautiful energy," one fan wrote. "Love that crystal so pretty just like you." Another couldn't get enough of her hair, praising it with love below the other commenters. Rose would follow this with a touching note looking back at 2020 and how much she grew despite the challenges and losses she faced.

"New year, more knowledge, more strength. I love how far I have [come] and I'm so ready for what's to come this next year. I love you guys so much. Wishing you all blessings," she captioned a recent photo for the new year. She later followed this with a longer note in her Instagram stories.

"To be happy is to stop feeling like a victim and become your destiny's author. It is to cross deserts, yet to be able to find an oasis in the depths of our soul. It is to thank God for every morning, for the miracle of life," the note read. "Being happy is not being afraid of your feelings' It's to be able to talk about you. It is having the courage to hear a 'no... Never give up. Never give up on people who love you. Never give up on happiness, for life is an incredible show."