Demi Rose Shares Giraffe-Filled Christmas Eve Wish in Latest Post

Demi Rose decided to spend a little more time with some giraffes before the end of her African vacation. She did so for a special treat for her fans at Christmas, posting a video with the long-necked animals in an almost dreamlike setting on the balcony.

Rose is clad in a see-through robe, reaching her hand out and feeding one of the giraffes near her balcony. The second reaches in after the first is done, nibbling from a leaf in the Instagram model's other hand. While it might seem like the first giraffe is spooked off by the camera, it's more likely that the animal is off to find more food. As we know now, these animals can put down many leaves and don't need to waste time drinking water.

The Instagram influencer just wrapped up a slate of photoshoots around Africa, dropping in on Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda during her time on the continent. It's only the latest slice of travel magic Rose has demonstrated this year following her move from London to Ibiza ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

While there are likely plenty of questions about how the pandemic is affecting her life, it is good to remember that her time around the globe follows the loss of her parents within a year of each other. Her father, Barrie Mawby passed in October 2018 at 80. Her mother, Christine Mawby, died a few months later in June 2019.

So the trips and success the Instagram model is having comes after she's climbed up her grief. As part of her Christmas message, Rose also posted a video of candles she is lighting on Christmas Eve to honor those who cannot be with us and spend time this holiday. The message could be referencing those we've lost or those we can't see physically due to the pandemic.

The Christmas Eve wish is the latest shot from Rose's time in Africa. During her trip, she also shared a lot of looks that got fans talking. Her recent phootos include a very revealing take on Tomb Raider's Lara Croft and her sleek black look ripped from Keanu Reeves and The Matrix.

It has been a pretty magical year for the 25-year-old Birmingham native. Her countless fans will keep glued to her feed to see where she goes next.