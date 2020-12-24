Demi Rose Dons Animal Print Dress to Feeds a Giraffe in Kenya

✖

Demi Rose's African tour has provided her Instagram fans with a series of sultry looks capturing the feel from Madagascar, Kenya and elsewhere in recent weeks. But her latest snapshots from Kenya have Rose interacting with some wildlife instead of channeling pop culture references.

Gone are the Tomb Raider captions and The Matrix-inspired, replaced by a tight tiger-print dress, quality hair styling and a friendly giraffe. In the photos, the giraffe leans its long neck toward Rose while she stands with her hand out, followed by a video of Rose on a wooden swing, feeding the tall critter a leaf.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, a giraffe is the tallest living animal in the world. They can be found on the plains of Africa, nibbling on leaves to support their six-foot neck, six-foot legs and 600-pound frame. It's a surprising revelation about the creatures, but also only the tip of the iceberg. They're social animals, sleep less than 20 minutes per day, diving into power naps throughout the day to prevent predators from getting the drop on them. They also use their tongues quite a bit, getting plenty of action the 21-inch length and 12-inch width.

Rose is likely feeding her giraffe a lovely acacia leaf, something a giraffe can eat a ton of during a week. Your typical giraffe can take down hundreds of pounds of leaves each week and don't need to drink much water due to getting most of their hydration from the leaves. Sadly there are fewer than 100,000 in the wild, down from 150,000 noted around 30 years prior.

Luckily the one Rose interacts with seems happy and healthy, which is good for a short clip on Instagram. It also seems far more interested in the food than Rose herself, which is good for all involved.

Since her close encounter, Rose has since moved on to Uganda for more photos and themed looks. In her latest photo, Rose is wearing a snakeskin top and refers to it as "the universe" providing. It also closes off her more wildlife inspired looks from the trip before returning to Ibiza.