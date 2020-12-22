Demi Rose Enters the Matrix With Latest Keanu Reeves-Inspired Look

✖

Demi Rose is continuing to take inspiration from pop culture icons for her latest Instagram posts. On Thursday, the 25-year-old British model entered the Matrix and channeled her inner Keanu Reeves for a jaw-dropping post from her own edit with label Pretty Little Things, the brand for which she became a brand ambassador for back in October.

Shared amid her current trip to Africa, Rose could be seen donning a black bodysuit, a black faux-fur coat worn open, and crocodile skin-effect thigh-high boots. She finished the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses. The look was similar to the one Reeves' Neo dons in the Matrix franchise, and Rose made sure that her followers new that's where she was taking inspiration from. She captioned the post, "Welcome to the Matrix," and said that the looks was "one of my favorites."

Rose's 15.4 million Instagram followers seemed to love the look just as much as she did, because the comments section exploded with a flurry of responses from approving fans. One person said Rose looked "amazing" in the Matrix-inspired ensemble, with another adding that the model was "beautiful and perfect." A third said the post "killed me."

Rose, of course, is no stranger to being showed with adoration from fans. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive following, and each of her posts typically enjoy an overwhelming amount of fanfare. Addressing her large Instagram base in a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Rose said "the popularity now just absolutely blows me away," adding that she "honestly can't believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

Rose's followers are frequently treated to new updates, most of which have documented her recent travels. Although she had entered 2020 in London, the weight of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic took a toll on her mental health, and she opted to move to Ibiza. Since then, she has been globetrotting, taking a recent trip to the Maldives and, most recently, visiting Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. Along with posts documenting those travels, including some adorable interactions with giraffes, Rose also hasn't shied away from making more than just a few pop culture references. In early December, she channeled The Childlike Empress from the 1984 fantasy film The Neverending Story, sharing another post not long after of her best Lara Croft impersonation.