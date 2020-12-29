Demi Rose Promises She's on Santa's Good List in Sultry Set of Selfies

✖

British Model Demi Rose is baring all for the 'gram once again, promising Santa she's anything but naughty in a new set of lingerie photos. The model took to Instagram to share a collection of snaps while dressed in green lingerie underneath her red fluffy robe with the caption: "Santa, I'm on the good list this year."

The Instagram photo set offers the latest update on the influencer's personal life following her recent tour of Africa, where she visited Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Rose recently posted a photo with her Christmas Eve giraffe wish. The model stood on her balcony in a sheer robe as she fed the giraffes who joined her under the sun.

She also posted a look reminiscent of Keanu Reeve's role in The Matrix and Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Like the Neo character, Rose donned an all-black outfit complete with latex thigh-high black boots, a black faux-fur coat, and a pair of black shades. The look came from her own Pretty Little things collection, which she became a brand ambassador for in October.

The influencer recently moved from London to Ibiza just before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world. Rose talked to Evening Standard where she opened up about the state of her mental health during the pandemic.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told the outlet. "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video."

She continued, "my hope is if I can inspire people by talking about grief, they can relate to me and I can help them get through the dark times."

It's important to remember Rose's move follows the loss of her parents, who passed just within a year of each other. Her father, Barrie Mawby died in October of 2018. Her mother, Christine Mawby, died shortly after in June 2019.