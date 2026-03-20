Demi Moore Shares New Photos of Bruce Willis Celebrating His 71st Birthday

Demi Moore is celebrating 71 years of Bruce Willis!

The Substance actress, 63, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the birthday of her ex-husband amid the Die Hard actor’s journey with frontotemporal dementia.

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Sharing two photos of Willis with daughter Rumer Willis’ 2-year-old daughter, Louetta, Moore wrote in the caption, “All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW!” In the photos, Bruce can be seen holding his granddaughter on his lap while she kisses him on the cheek and wraps her arm around her grandfather’s shoulder.

Moore also shared the post to her Instagram Story, writing, “Generational birthday love! Happy birthday, BW!”

The Landman actress and the Sixth Sense star were married from 1987 to 2000 and share daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32. The pair have remained close friends since their divorce, and Moore has been a regular presence in the actor’s life as he and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, navigate his FTD diagnosis with their younger daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Willis’ family first announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 before confirming the following year that the actor had been diagnosed with FTD.

Heming Willis also celebrated her husband’s birthday on Instagram Thursday, writing in a tender post, “Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday. This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day.”



She encouraged, “If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much.”

Heming Willis has celebrated her blended family with Moore in the past, writing in her recent release, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, that getting to know her husband “taught [her] a new definition of family and friendship.”

“I’m eternally grateful to have it in my life. It’s also something ingrained in our young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn,” she wrote. “I’m proud they get to witness it and be a part of such a solid and connected blended family.”