Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Shares Rare Photos of Him Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis is “grateful” to be spending time with dad Bruce Willis.

The 31-year-old daughter of the Die Hard actor and Demi Moore took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her and her father’s recent visit to her grandmother’s house with fiancé Justin Acee.

“Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful,” Tallulah wrote in the caption alongside a dove emoji.

In one photo, the actress could be seen sitting on the floor next to her 70-year-old father as they smiled and held hands. In the second photo, the father-daughter duo hug sweetly, while in another, Bruce and Acee have a moment as the musician puts his arm around his future father-in-law.

In addition to Tallulah, Bruce is father to daughters Scout, 33, and Rumer, 36, whom he also shares with Moore, as well as daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

In March 2022, Willis’ family announced that the Pulp Fiction actor would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affected his ability to communicate. In February 2023, Bruce’s wife announced that her husband had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

On Father’s Day, Emma opened up about the reality of caring for her husband amid his diagnosis.

Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Scout Willis attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” Emma wrote at the time, admitting it was a “profoundly sad” day for her, even as she celebrated Bruce as a husband and father.

“I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family,” she continued. “As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.” She concluded, “Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us. Onward.”