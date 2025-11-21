Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Shares Health Update Amid His Dementia Battle

Rumer Willis is sharing an update on father Bruce Willis’ health amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

The House Bunny actress, 37, responded to a question about her dad’s health during an Instagram Story Q&A session Thursday, beginning, “People always ask me this question and I think it’s kind of a hard one to answer, because the truth is that anybody with FDT is not doing great.”

She continued, “But he’s doing OK in terms of somebody who is dealing with frontotemporal dementia.”

The Die Hard actor, 70, was diagnosed with FTD three years ago, and has since received plenty of support from his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore, 63, and their three adult daughters, Rumer, Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31.

“The only way I feel like I could answer that in a way that’s like he’s doing great… how do I say this?” Rumer went on. “It’s like those parameters don’t really work anymore in my mind, so this is an interesting question.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner noted that she’s just thankful that she can still spend time with her father, even if he has times in which he doesn’t recognize her.

“The answer that I would give is that I’m so happy and grateful that I still get to go and hug him,” she said. “I’m so grateful that when I go over there and give him a hug whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him, and I can feel it back from him. That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving, and so that feels really nice.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, who is mom to daughter Louetta Willis, 2, with ex Derek Thomas, added that she was also grateful that her child was able to still have a relationship with her grandfather.

“I just feel grateful that I get to go over there with Lou and we get to spend time with him,” she said, “and I get to feel the love that he has for me and that he puts out for me and that I can love him and be with him.”