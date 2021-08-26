Demi Lovato Gets Song Lyrics Tattooed on Their Hand

✖

Demi Lovato is sporting some meaningful new ink! The "Melon Cake" singer, 29, added another tattoo to their collection Wednesday with the help of celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo and the musical group Beautiful Chorus. Lovato showed off their left hand on their Instagram Story which now has inked on it the lyrics to Beautiful Chorus' "Infinite Universe," reading, "Love will live forever on the infinite universe."

"THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!! It's perfect!!!" Lovato captioned the photo. The Grammy winner has spoken out before about how special "Infinite Universe" is to them, writing on Instagram just before their birthday earlier this month that it was the song that represented their transformative 28th year.

Lovato's past year has been one of self-discovery, as the singer came out publicly as non-binary in May, changing their pronouns to they/them. "Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," they said at the time. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Opening up about their gender journey in a new interview with The 19th, Lovato said they aren't ruling out any form of self-expression in the future. "I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life," they explained. "Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but it's about keeping it open and free and just I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."

Lovato admitted that their split from former fiancé Max Ehrich helped them learn more about themself. "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," they explained.