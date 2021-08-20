Demi Lovato Calls Split from Fiance Max Ehrich 'Best Thing' to Happen

✖

Demi Lovato got canded about their decision to end their engagement with ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, calling it maybe the "bess thing" that ever happened to them. While speaking with Kate Sosin of The 19th Represents Summit this week, Lovato opened up about the break up, coming out as nonbinary, and changing their pronouns. Lovato explained that the coronavirus pandemic "had everything to do with it," and during the global lockdown in March 2020, they were "starting to identify as non-binary."

"Then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé," the "Confident" singer explained. "In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself." According to Lovato, they were able to "stand on my own two feet" following the split, "without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

According to Lovato, they "really started to identify" as non-binary following the breakup, coming out to close friends and family towards the end of last year. Ultimately, ending their relationship with Ehrich was the last push Lovato needed. "It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today," they explained, while admitted that the exploration of being non-binary would likely continue "forever."

"There might be a time where I identify as trans," Lovato admitted. "I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman." Lovato explained that despite not knowing where their future was headed, "in this moment right now, this is how I identify," before adding, "And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other... It's about keeping it open and free, and I'm a very fluid person."