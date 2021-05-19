Demi Lovato Comes out as Non-Binary, Announces Pronoun Change

✖

Demi Lovato is sharing their truth! The "Dancing With the Devil" singer, 28, opened up about their gender identity and announced a change in pronouns when debuting their new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, at midnight on Wednesday. Lovato began the podcast on a "very personal" note, sharing they had been doing "some healing and self-reflective work" over the past year and a half, and through that had the "revelation" that they identify as non-binary.

"With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering," they continued. Lovato understands it might be a bit of a transition for people right off the bat. "I will also be accepting if people slip and say 'her/she' because I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to," they explained, adding the disclaimer that they "don't claim to be an expert or spokesperson."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Lovato also pointed out their identity is not dictated by the way they choose to dress. "I want people to understand that just because I'm non-binary doesn't mean I'm not going to dress the way I want," the Grammy nominee clarified. Heading off any talk that they are coming out as some kind of career boost, Lovato added, "I could leave my career today. I'm still going to identify as non-binary tomorrow. For the first time in my life, I'm putting my well-being over my career. That's the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth."

When Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, the star shared they believe it was in part due to the lack of authenticity in their identity. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans who wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way," they explained. "I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do."

Lovato, who previously came out as pansexual in March, shared that their true identity also made itself know amid her whirlwind two-month engagement in 2020 to ex Max Ehrich. "I got engaged to a dude and was like, 'Ok, maybe this is it!' But it still didn't feel right," Lovato said. "I knew when things didn't work out, I knew why it didn't feel right. It's because I wasn't being myself."