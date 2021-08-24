Demi Lovato Poses in Their 'Birthday Suit' to Ring in 29th Year in the Maldives

✖

Demi Lovato is rocking their "birthday suit" while ringing in 29. The "Melon Cake" singer celebrated their milestone birthday in the Maldives, sporting a white, semi-sheer one-piece swimsuit in a series of sexy shots shared to Instagram Monday. In one video, Lovato giggles after rolling off the ledge of a luxurious infinity pool into the water and in another smiles while posing at the ocean's edge.

"Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth," they captioned the post. Duckwrth was quick to respond in the comments, replying, "It ain’t Prada, naw it’s way mo cute," while comedian Chelsea Handler chimed in, "Nice tush," and Drew Barrymore added, "Holy wow so heavenly beautiful."

Lovato released the music video for "Melon Cake" over the weekend in honor of their birthday. The celebratory song takes on the Grammy winner's journey with eating disorders, with lyrics including "No more melon cakes on birthdays/ No more barricades in doorways/ Finally get to do things my way."

In March 2020, Lovato opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about their past with disordered eating, an issue they claimed was made worse at the time by their management. "I just felt like my life was so — and I hate to use this word — but it felt, like, controlled by so many people around me," they told DeGeneres. "If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. Or if there was fruit in my room, they took it out because that's extra sugar."

Lovato continued that they were allowed to have fruit on their birthday — a watermelon cake with fat-free whipped cream that became the inspiration behind the title of their new song. "It kind of became this ongoing joke, but I just really wanted birthday cake," they explained. When Lovato signed on with Scooter Braun as their new manager, the artist finally got the dessert they deserved. "I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am," they said at the time.