David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife Pamela Bach’s Autopsy Has Been Completed

Pamela Bach’s autopsy has been completed following her death on Wednesday, March 5 at 62 years old.

The Baywatch actress’ cause of death was officially ruled as suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot following the completion of her autopsy, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by the New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bach, who was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, shared daughters Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34, with the Knight Rider star. Following Hasselhoff’s death, the actor took to his Facebook page with a statement reading, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.”

Pamela Bach and David Hasselhoff during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

He continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

TMZ reported that Bach was found at her Hollywood Hills home by her daughter Hayley. The actress, who also appeared on The Young and the Restless and Knight Rider, reportedly did not leave a note.

Pamela Bach attends the Los Angeles premiere of “I Am Gitmo” and the launch of CLSNOW.TV at Writers Guild Theater on May 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Bach and Hasselhoff notoriously went through a contentious divorce after Hasselhoff filed for divorce from his wife of 16 years in January 2006. The two would battle things out in court over spousal support payments until 2017.

In 2006, when Hasselhoff and Bach’s divorce was finalized, she told The Associated Press, “I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him. It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.