David Hasselhoff Claims His Ex-Wife Is Lying About Being Too Injured to Get a Job

David Hasselhoff is accusing his ex-wife of lying about being injured so that she can avoid getting a job, and he claims there is video proof.

The former Baywatch star is involved in a heated spousal support battle with his ex, Pamela Bach, and has filed documents claiming that videos she’s posted on social media prove that she’s lying about not being able to find work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bach reportedly claims that a motorcycle accident in 2003 left her with injuries that drastically impact her ability to acquire a job.

Among the evidence Hasselhoff retains is a video of Bach playing basketball and taking a jump-shot.

In the video shared by TMZ, Bach can be seen walking out onto a basketball court, dribbling a basketball a few times and then appearing to leap as she takes the shot. Afterward she can clearly been seen running to retrieve the ball.

In addition to this video, Hasselhoff claims that are many others that serve as proof that Bach is physically capable of getting and keeping a job, and therefore he believes he should not have to continue paying her spousal support.

It’s been quite the rocky year for the Hasselhoff family. Back in April, law enforcement found Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley passed out inside her car on the Fallbrook off-ramp on Freeway 101.

They coaxed her out of the car and put her through a field sobriety test, which she failed.

The 24-year-old actress blew a .14 during a breathalyzer test, and the legal limit in the state of California is .08.

Hayley had to be driven to a nearby hospital for evaluation before she was booked into the Van Nuys jail. She was reportedly there from 4 am until 6:30 pm and was later bailed out for $5,000.

Hayley faced up to 6 months in jail and could have been forced to pay a $1,000 fine but she cut a deal that saw her plead no contest to “one count of driving under the influence.”

As part of a deal with the state, Hayley was ordered to serve 3 years probation, and fined $390. Additionally, she was required to complete a 90-day alcohol recovery program, and was told to have an ignition interlock system installed in her car.