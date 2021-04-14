David Hasselhoff's Daughter Makes History as First Plus-Size Model on Playboy

✖

Life father, like daughter. David Hasselhoff made his career as the beefcake on Baywatch, and his daughter, Hayley, is following in his well-oiled footsteps. The 28-year-old made history by being the first plus-sized model to appear nude in Playboy. She was the May cover girl for the European edition of the men's magazine, and she explained to The Daily Mail that her parents, Hasselhoff and actress Pamela Bach, were "supportive" of this career move.

"My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career," Hasselhoff explained. "My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done. You have to remember I've been in this industry since I was 14 and I've been a curve model since I was 14. We all have different journeys in the curve industry but for me, I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hayley amber hasselhoff (@hhasselhoff)

"To see the progression of where I've gone, to where I am today, I think they're both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them," she continued. She explained that she hoped other curvy women found her shoot "empowering" and let them know that they have "every right" to celebrate their bodies as well.

Hasselhoff admitted that she was apprehensive about baring all, but she explained that the whole experience ended up being "fun" and "empowering" and that she felt "ownership" of her body. "Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are," she said.

Hasselhoff shared the cover on her Instagram, writing that she hoped her choice would help women like her feel their sexiest. "My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing," she admitted. "With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are," Hasselhoff wrote. "Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued, and desired just as they are - right here, right now."