Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Sexually Abusing Corey Haim and Fans Have Thoughts

Update: Sheen vehemently denied the accusations against him, telling The Huffington Post on Tuesday, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred.” He also stated he hopes people will take into consideration “what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say.” The initially published story continues below.

Corey Feldman finally named names on Monday night in his new documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The film accuses five men — including actor Charlie Sheen — of sexually assault Feldman and/or his friend, Corey Haim when they were child stars in the 1980s. Fans were shocked by the revelations.

Feldman has been promising to expose a secret, underground world of organized pedophelia in Hollywood that was previously unknown to the public for some time now. The actor claims that both he and Haim were sexually abused while they were underage and working as child stars.

On Monday, Feldman debuted a film on the topic in Los Angeles, California, though not without technical difficulties. According to Feldman, the screening was delayed by “hackers,” and fans were outraged.

Eventually, the movie went on and five names did come out of the event: Charlie Sheen, Marty Weiss, Jon Grissom, Dominick Brascia and Alphy Hoffman. To most viewers, Sheen was the most recognizable, and the most shocking.

Sheen has previously been accused of sexually assaulting Haim via another party and has denied it. So far, he has not responded directly to this accusation, which includes a tearful recollection from Feldman on screen.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said of his late friend, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

I GIV U MY PERSONAL GUARANTEE THAT EVERYONE WILL GET 2 C THE FILM! EVEN IF I HAVTA BUTN DVDS & SEND THEM 2 EACH OF U! NOTHING WILL KEEP #MYTRUTHDOC FROM COMING OUT! THIS IS INSANE! PLEASE PRAY 4 US! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 10, 2020

The alleged assault took place on the set of Lucas in 1986. Haim was 13 and Sheen 19 years old at the time of filming.

Here is what social media has to say about the huge allegation.

Rumors

Yes I was sitting her trying to recall exactly what was said but i remember during the divorce stuff that child porn was brought up or something like that…. crazy. Makes me think about 2 and “a half” men in a new way…. not a half man… a child!! — Markie Luckey (@MarkieLuckey) March 10, 2020

Some viewers implied that they were more prone to believe the accusation against Sheen since they remember hearing “rumors” about it before. Some also said that the actor’s issues with drug use made them more likely to believe Feldman as well.

Facts

Corey Feldman’s documentary DID NOT name Bob Saget as an abuser. It was Bob Hoffman. Charlie Sheen was named. Get the facts straight before ruining Bob Saget’s name. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 10, 2020

A few false tidbits were reported from the screening, including some online claiming that Feldman had named comedian Bob Saget as an abuser. Others tried to combat this misinformation, listing the accused in detail and clearing the names of the others.

Denials

In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of “Lucas.” Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 10, 2020

Sheen did not respond to the allegations raised in Feldman’s movie, but many users reminded each other that he has already issued denials of these claims before.

Similar Stories

CHARLIE SHEEN’S EX WIFE OUTED THE SAME STORY IN THE MIDST OF THEIR DIVORCE YEARS AGO. https://t.co/xc2AZqObvx — Blaire (@BayouBlaire) March 10, 2020

Some users dredged up a story from 2006, when Sheen divorced Denise Richards. At the time, she allegedly accused him of watching child pornography.

‘Bigger’ Names

No, sorry I don’t buy this. Charlie Sheen is not a new name, this has been around for years.. Thought we was supposed to get a BIG name that would shock people? Come tf on. This whole thing has been a hot mess.. It’s 5.55am. I stayed up all night for this shit #MYTRUTHDOC https://t.co/M4TVrCphE1 — Kimberley (@GlitterAndGold7) March 10, 2020

Some users complained that Feldman had tricked them in some way, saying the expected a “bigger,” more “shocking” name to be revealed in the movie. They pointed out that Sheen has already been accused before, so this is not exactly a “revelation.”

‘Disappointed’

If you’re mad that it’s Charlie sheen, then you don’t care about their story, you only care about gossip. — Jessica Chamryk (@jessicachamryk) March 10, 2020

Im so disappointed you all found out Charlie Sheen is a pedophile and you’re saying there isn’t proof and you’re mad at Corey for not naming someone bigger? This is why Charlie Sheen has gotten away with it… — kade (@wickedgcme) March 10, 2020

Complaints about the names Feldman gave in his film were met with disappointment from some. They said that those interested in drama for its own sake should look to fiction, not real life documentaries, rather than making complaints that could invalidated Feldman’s experience as a survivor of sexual assault.

Other Names

#MYTRUTHDOC

The names dropped were Alphy Hoffman, Bob Hoffman, Dominick Brascia, Charlie Sheen, Marty Weiss, and Jon Grissom. You’re welcome. — Kathryn (@ThexIllusionist) March 10, 2020

Finally, many people made sure to circulate and re-circulate the other names in the documentary, not wanting them to be lost under the weight of Sheen’s celebrity status.