Celebrity

Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Sexually Abusing Corey Haim and Fans Have Thoughts

Update: Sheen vehemently denied the accusations against him, telling The Huffington Post on […]

By

Update: Sheen vehemently denied the accusations against him, telling The Huffington Post on Tuesday, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred.” He also stated he hopes people will take into consideration “what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say.” The initially published story continues below.

Corey Feldman finally named names on Monday night in his new documentary, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. The film accuses five men — including actor Charlie Sheen — of sexually assault Feldman and/or his friend, Corey Haim when they were child stars in the 1980s. Fans were shocked by the revelations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Feldman has been promising to expose a secret, underground world of organized pedophelia in Hollywood that was previously unknown to the public for some time now. The actor claims that both he and Haim were sexually abused while they were underage and working as child stars.

On Monday, Feldman debuted a film on the topic in Los Angeles, California, though not without technical difficulties. According to Feldman, the screening was delayed by “hackers,” and fans were outraged.

Eventually, the movie went on and five names did come out of the event: Charlie Sheen, Marty Weiss, Jon Grissom, Dominick Brascia and Alphy Hoffman. To most viewers, Sheen was the most recognizable, and the most shocking.

Sheen has previously been accused of sexually assaulting Haim via another party and has denied it. So far, he has not responded directly to this accusation, which includes a tearful recollection from Feldman on screen.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman said of his late friend, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

The alleged assault took place on the set of Lucas in 1986. Haim was 13 and Sheen 19 years old at the time of filming.

Here is what social media has to say about the huge allegation.

Rumors

Some viewers implied that they were more prone to believe the accusation against Sheen since they remember hearing “rumors” about it before. Some also said that the actor’s issues with drug use made them more likely to believe Feldman as well.

Facts

A few false tidbits were reported from the screening, including some online claiming that Feldman had named comedian Bob Saget as an abuser. Others tried to combat this misinformation, listing the accused in detail and clearing the names of the others.

Denials

Sheen did not respond to the allegations raised in Feldman’s movie, but many users reminded each other that he has already issued denials of these claims before.

Similar Stories

Some users dredged up a story from 2006, when Sheen divorced Denise Richards. At the time, she allegedly accused him of watching child pornography.

‘Bigger’ Names

Some users complained that Feldman had tricked them in some way, saying the expected a “bigger,” more “shocking” name to be revealed in the movie. They pointed out that Sheen has already been accused before, so this is not exactly a “revelation.”

‘Disappointed’

Complaints about the names Feldman gave in his film were met with disappointment from some. They said that those interested in drama for its own sake should look to fiction, not real life documentaries, rather than making complaints that could invalidated Feldman’s experience as a survivor of sexual assault.

Other Names

Finally, many people made sure to circulate and re-circulate the other names in the documentary, not wanting them to be lost under the weight of Sheen’s celebrity status.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts