Corey Feldman: What to Know About the Actor's Sexual Abuse Documentary

Next week, Corey Feldman will release a documentary on the sexual abuse both he and his close friend, the late Corey Haim, faced while they were both child actors. Feldman first revealed the two were abused in his 2013 book Coreyography: A Memoir, but did not name his abusers. Now, he plans to expose them in the film (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. Feldman, 48, shot to fame as a child star and entered the entertainment sphere in the late 1970s. In the 1980s, he became a major star with roles in Gremlins, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, The Goonies and two Friday the 13th movies under his belt. The actor made a slew of movies with Haim, including The Lost Boys, License to Drive, Blown Away and National Lambpoon's Last Resort. Both Haim and Feldman struggled with drug abuse during their lives. Haim died from pneumonia in March 2010, at age 38. (My) Truth: The Rape of Coreys will be available exclusively as a pay-per-view program at the film's website on March 9 and 10 only. Before the film's release, here is a look at what we know about it. Photo credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Feldman Calls the Movie More 'Even-Handed' Than 'Leaving Neverland' (Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv , Getty) Feldman, who was friends with Michael Jackson and previously defended the King of Pop, said his film is much more "even-handed" compared to the controversial 2019 film Leaving Neverland. In that HBO documentary, two men detailed their alleged abuse by Jackson. "What we did is line up several witnesses who had all heard firsthand from the victim himself," Feldman told Entertainment Weekly. "These are firsthand witnesses who got the story directly from the victim before he died." "When you look at Leaving Neverland as an example, you've got the two victims but then you don’t really have anyone else corroborating their story," he continued. "It was all kind of one-sided. We think we’ve done a really good job of being even-handed in showing what the argument is and what both sides have to say, but also showing the weaknesses in their argument. I think we’ve done a good job of covering the scope, and I think in doing so it’s really going to draw people to the conclusion that what we’re saying is true."

Feldman Plans to Name 'Multiple' People Who Abused Him In February, Feldman told Dr. Mehmet Oz he will name "multiple" people who abused him in the (My) Truth. Feldman said he believes one powerful person named in the film has threatened him. Despite the threats, Feldman told Oz he hopes other victims of Hollywood pedophiles will go public. "Let me break it down for you a little bit and explain to you that there's elements of this that, the reason why this has been so difficult which is, there's a multitude of reasons," Feldman said. "But one of the main things is a lot of the people who were pushing me and saying, you got to do this, were victims that knew about what was going on. So, at the last minute, these people would back out and they would say, 'Oh, well, we got death threats. Oh, well, my family is afraid. We've got a family to think about. My family's got to come first.'" "And I'm going, what about my family? Does my family not matter? Why am I being asked to sacrifice everything when nobody else is willing to take those same sacrifices? But you know what? That wasn't enough to stop me," Feldman continued. "So I kept going, and then another thing would happen. Then I get stabbed. Then I get almost run over. It's just one thing after another that have happened over the last three years. They do it through intimidation. And then they all go around and spread this rumor that you’re this awful person."

The Film Will Be Released on the 10th Anniversary of Haim's Death Feldman said he could not think of a better way to honor Haim on the 10th anniversary of his death than to release the film this year. "I don't think there's a better way to honor his memory and to tribute his life and his legacy than to give the answer that he asked me personally to promise I would make sure got delivered to the world," Feldman told Oz. "I am keeping my promise. I'm a man of my word, and I'm putting my entire family at risk to do it. I pray for the safety of my family. But there's one other thing I want to pray for, and that's his family. I don't mean just Haim's family because I'm praying for them too. But I also pray for the family of the rapist because I know that this man also has a family and I don't take that lightly."

Feldman Claims His Abuser is a 'Name Everybody on the Planet Knows' In a stop on The Wendy Williams Show, Feldman said his abuser is someone everyone knows. "I am saying every name that affected… our lives and we have victims talking about their experiences," Feldman said. "The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear… It is a name that everybody on the planet knows." "You're speechless," Feldman later told Williams, who sat in silence. "I've never seen you speechless. It's scary. It's very scary." "I'm frightened for you," Williams finally said. "You've only got you and [your wife] against the world."

Feldman Hopes Harvey Weinstein's Conviction 'Clears the Pathway' for More Justice (Photo: Greg Doherty / Contributor, Getty) Feldman told Entertainment Weekly he hopes Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction will lead to more Hollywood abusers being held accountable. "We're hoping it kind of clears the pathway for more justice and for more voices to be heard, because this is really about enabling the voice of the survivor and empowering the survivor and turning the tables," he said. "All of these years, it's been about protecting the bad guys, and that's the way the laws were written, unfortunately." Feldman also called the last two years "insurmountable" and came with great risk while he was working on the film. "But I believe that with great risk comes great reward," he told EW. "And I believe the reward in all of this, if nothing else, will be that these guys are finally exposed. I'm hoping that what happened to [Harvey] Weinstein [will happen], that multiple victims will come forward. And as a result, these guys will finally get indictments and we can put them out of business."

Feldman Said the Title 'Represents the Truth I Have Been Promising to Tell' (Photo: Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Getty) In October 2018, Feldman first announced his plans to make the movie. He told Us Weekly the title "represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the truth of what happened." "[Haim] was physically raped, I was physically assaulted and as a result of those actions, and the fact that I had to carry that burden all those years, really it was a raping of not only our emotional lives but also our collective work and career as The Two Coreys," the actor said.