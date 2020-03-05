Corey Feldman Files Police Report, Flees Home After 'Wolf Pack' Calendar Left at Doorstep

Corey Feldman has filed a police report after arriving at his home last night to find a 'Wolf Pack' calendar on his doorstep. The actor has repeatedly alleged that he was sexually abused as a child in Hollywood, he believes that 'The Wolf Pack' is an organized group set out to stop his upcoming documentary that's expected to accuse some well-known names of terrible crimes. As reported by The Blast, Feldman tweeted out the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

THIS IS NOT A JOKE!! WE WERE OUT 4 THE EVENING (THANK GOD) & THIS WAS LEFT ON MY DOORSTEP! WE R CURRENTLY CALLING THE POLICE! I WANTED 2 BLAST THIS OUT NOW SO PPL UNDERSTAND THIS IS A LIVE HAPPENING IN REALTIME! POLICE R ON THE WAY! PLEASE PRAY 4 R FAMILY! THIS IS NOT OK! pic.twitter.com/iGLx7A2lMQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 5, 2020

As the tweet indicates, Feldman has filed a formal police report with the Los Angeles Police Department and tweeted out a photo to prove that they would be investigating the case. In the replies, he also indicated he was "leaving town [until] the premiere."

Tuesday, Feldman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss his self-funded documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which is premiering Monday on his website, CoreyFeldman.net. After his appearance, a source told Page Six that the actor had to travel with a security detail because "his life has been threatened since working on his doc."

During the interview with Williams, Feldman went so far as to say that one of his abusers will be a name familiar to the public.

"I am saying every name that affected… our lives and we have victims talking about their experiences," Feldman said. "The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear… It is a name that everybody on the planet knows."

After the host was silent for several seconds, Feldman added, "You're speechless. I've never seen you speechless. It's scary. It's very scary."

Feldman's documentary has been in production for a number of years, while the title was announced way back in October of 2018. He told Us Weekly, at the time that the title "represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the truth of what happened."

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will stream live Monday night from Feldman's website. More information can be found here.