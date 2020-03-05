Corey Feldman's Latest Revelation About Abuser Sparks Strong Response From Fans

Fans are speaking out after Corey Feldman hinted at the identity of sexual abusers from when he was a child. The revelation came as Feldman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday to discuss his upcoming documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, which he said will use the real names of the people he claims sexually abused him while he was a child actor.

"I am saying every name that affected…our lives and we have victims talking about their experiences," Feldman said. "The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear…It is a name that everybody on the planet knows."

The revelation immediately sparked a discussion on social media, with many people reacting in the comments section of PopCulture.com's Facebook post.

"I hope when he does have the courage to speak he will find inner peace," wrote one person. "Too many keep things bottled up for various reasons. Fear, humility, etc. Everyone deserves inner peace and noone has the right to take it away from you."

"I have no doubt that he and many other childhood stars were abused," commented another. "It is starting to look like he is just trying to make some money. If your going to name the abuser , do it before something else happens to another child."

"Good for him," added a third. "It takes a lot of courage to do this. Maybe if he comes forward it will encourage other victims to step forward."

Addressing the number of people casting doubt on Feldman's claims, another person wrote that the actor "tried telling when he was young but no one gave a f– as long as the money kept coming." The commentor added that there are a number of reasons "why people wait many many years to speak about sexual abuse," noting that Feldman "was attacked" the last time he had spoken out.

"And the # of u saying its not true or why didn't he tell. Y'all are the reason sexual predators get away with all they do!" they added.

A child actor who starred in a series of '80s movies including The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boy, Feldman has long maintained his accusations of sexual abuse, in the past claiming that he and Corey Haim, who passed away in 2010 after struggling with drug addiction, were sexually abused throughout their careers.

He later revealed that he would be releasing a documentary that would "lift back the velvet curtains of Hollywood and expose another world that the average person cannot begin to imagine. A world filled with grown adults who act like hungry wolves waiting outside the door of their prey."

My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will air as a pay-per-view documentary on March 9 and 10 via the film's official website.