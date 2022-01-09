Coco Austin’s Cleaning Routine Creates Confusion for Fans on Social Media

Coco Austin and Ice-T’s daughter Chanel has all the makings of a filmmaker, even though she is only 6 years old. Austin, 42, showed off a TikTok video Chanel recently made, showing Austin doing all sorts of household chores while the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira hit “Girls Like Me” played. Although the response to the clip was mostly positive, a few fans were confused about one segment.

The Jan. 5 video shows the Ice Loves Coco star cleaning a toilet and scrubbing the kitchen sink and floor while she dances to the song. “When your 6-year-old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up. She is actually good at filming,” Austin wrote. “She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down, they were so hysterical. (They took it down because of age restrictions.) Also, I’ve always been obsessed with cleaning. I’m kinda a germophobe.” Austin later added a post-script, writing that Chanel does still use the mini-toilet seen in the video “because she is so petite.”

However, it was not the tiny toilet that raised some eyebrows. In one scene, Austin is shown dancing on top of a couch while sweeping it with a broom. “Stepping on the couch with boots on?? Big no,” one person wrote. “I’m so confused… She swept the couch with the broom, another wondered.

Those comments were few and far between though, as many others praised Austin for showing a genuine side of herself. “No housekeeper? Good for you Coco! Great mom, wife, and all-around great lady. Would love to meet you one day!” one fan wrote. “Nice… to see that you do your own thing!! You go girl!!” another commented. “I love it! More celebs need to clean their houses themselves and stop always relying on others to do it for them… that might keep them more humble. Keep on doing you Coco,” another wrote.

Austin and Ice-T, 63, married in 2002 and welcomed Chanel in November 2015. Last summer, the celebrity couple fired back at Internet trolls who criticized Austin for continuing to breastfeed Chanel. Austin has defended her decision in several interviews over the years, while the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star posted a blunt viral tweet to end the discussion. “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then… Me Too,” he wrote.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” Ice-T later said on The View. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”