Coco Austin Mourns Family Loss Ahead of the Holidays

As Coco Austin and Ice T’s family prepares for the holiday, Coco shares they are short one family member this year after suddenly losing their dog Maximus to cancer. The dog was nine years old.

The Ice Loves Coco alum shared the heartbreaking news on social media with a special TikTok video created in honor of the family pet. “In Loving memory of Big Maximus,” Coco, 42, captioned the video featuring a montage of photos of the dog via Instagram on Friday, December 3. “Sadly suddenly today Maximus who was Spartacus’s son and known from being born on the, ‘Ice Loves Coco’ show, passed at home from Cancer 1/19/12- 12/03/21. I’m so heartbroken,” she said including the hashtags rainbowbridge, bulldogsofinstagram, and IcelovesCoco.”

The Think Like a Man Too actress has been the owner of many bulldog puppies throughout her relationship with Ice T. Maximus was born from their first Bulldog Spartacus years ago on their reality TV show. Spartacus died in 2016 after suffering complications from his knee surgery. Maximus and their other dog Princess Alexus bred multiple litters over the years. The rapper and his wife kept two dogs from Maximus and Princess’ last litter, Titan and Sparty Jr. The dogs recently celebrated their first birthday in October. “I had the best time raising bulldog puppies!! Im a good dog mom..lol We had 8 bully’s at one point and i cant believe today makes it a whole year since that great experience!! The puppies Birthday is today and yes their 1!!!” she said on October 3. “I have hundreds of pics and videos its fun to go back and review! Im working on video from us trying to get Alexus pregnant to the labor and the whole time after. You’ll love it! Happy Birthday guys!!”

In addition to being a dog mom, Coco’s also mom to daughter Chanel Nicole, whom she shares with her husband. The family recently celebrated her sixth birthday with an over-the-top themed party. “Every year she picks out a theme. This year was SpongeBob and where he lives down in Bikini Bottom,” she told InTouch, adding that the gathering was a success. “Chanel’s words exactly to me when she walked into the party, she said ‘Mommy, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time!’” Coco shared. “Every detail of the party is hidden from her until she walks in the day of [the party].”