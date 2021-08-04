'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Speaks out on Wife Coco's Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

✖

Ice-T is defending wife Coco Austin's decision to periodically breastfeed 5-year-old daughter Chanel. The rapper took to Twitter with an "ICE Cold Fact" Wednesday, sharing with his followers, "Jealousy will have people hating on someone that they should be learning from." It was in the replies things got a little messy, with one person commenting back, "Not sure that I'm jealous of a 5 yr old breastfeeding."

With that, the Law & Order: SVU star was clapping back, responding to a follower who called Austin's continued breastfeeding "sexual and gross." Ice replied, "Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird.. Now go back in the basement." He continued in another tweet, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"

News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!! pic.twitter.com/TWdHu9ApnE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

The star had plenty of followers standing up for him as well. "It’s sad to have to defend this," one person commented. "News Flash, this is normalized everywhere but here. She’s getting the best nutrition/nurturing that money can’t buy." Another agreed that breastfeeding was a "very natural thing," noting that the CDC recommends breastfeeding until at least 12 months old, but longer if the mother and child so desire.

Austin has been open about her decision to continue breastfeeding, telling InTouch Weekly in a recent interview, "It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child." The Ice Loves Coco star said that at her age, Chanel is able to "eat steak and hamburgers" but she "likes a little snack every now and then."

"Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it," the mother-of-one continued. "But I’m not just going to say no." This has long been a topic of discussion surrounding Austin, and in 2019 she told the magazine that she was "so thankful" for the experience with her little one as long as she wants.

Ultimately, Austin is leaving it up to Chanel when she wants to fully wean. "When she doesn’t want me, she’s going to not want me," Austin said at the time. "Believe me, she’s not going to be like 16 and be like, 'Mom, can I have the boob? and then a car?' She’s going to go through a time in her life where she’s like, 'Okay, I got this Mom, I don’t need you.' And right now she still wants me so I’m just going to accept it."